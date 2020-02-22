Fnatic dominate Origen in LEC’s Match of the Week

Fnatic and Origen are two of the best League of Legends teams in Europe, and their matches are always exciting to watch. This week, however, their match looked pretty one-sided, with the boys in orange dominating from the first minute.

Flexibility was the name of the game this time for head coach Alfonso “Mithy” Aguirre Rodríguez, who drafted Fnatic a unique composition made up of Pantheon in the top lane, jungle Taliyah, and Ornn mid. On the other side of the Rift, Origen opted for a top lane Soraka for Barney “Alphari” Morris.

The top side was a slaughter. Taliyah and Pantheon deleted Soraka before she and the rest of her team could react. Alphari ended with four deaths and only seven assists, which is pretty low considering Soraka can affect the whole map with her global healing ultimate.

Origen made big positioning mistakes, like Erlend “Nukeduck” Våtevik Holm getting caught out in the side lanes. It was a rough match for them, but they still have time to iron out the wrinkles.

Fnatic AD carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson was also a huge force on Aphelios. He ended the game with nine kills and six assists, contributing to 75 percent of his team’s kills. Overall, Fnatic looked aggressive, calculated, and happy playing champions that they know they can pilot well.

Yesterday, Rekkles said that in 2019, “it felt a little bit like [the coaches] were kind of telling [them] what to do, rather than having a discussion together,” which led to roster unrest and internal issues. This year, it seems like the new coaching staff has done wonders for their happiness and in-game form.

Now, Fnatic sit at the top of the regular season standings with G2 Esports, Misfits Gaming, and Origen. Next week, they will all wrestle for sole possession for first place when the LEC continues.