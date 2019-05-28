Excel Esports signs Mickey as starting mid laner for 2019 Summer Split

Excel Esports had found its mid laner for upcoming 2019 Summer Split and has every position locked for its second season in the LEC. The team has acquired Son “Mickey” Young-min to round out its starting roster.

“I put in a lot of work ahead of our signing of Mickey, watching many VODs and talking to many of his previous coaches,” Coach David “DLim” Lim said. “From working with him in the past, he’s a fantastic learner and I can’t wait to start working with him this split.”

EXCEL on Twitter Welcome Mickey as our new Mid Laner 🔥🔥🔥 #ThriveTogether Read more 👉 https://t.co/oEelAvWsxO https://t.co/7p0UE34AAx

Mickey and AD carry Petter “Hjarnan” Freyschuss are the two newest recruits for Excel, which added the veteran ADC earlier in the month. Excel also parted ways with three of its coaching staff and added DLim as head coach as the organization looks to improve on its lackluster showing from last season.

Excel struggled last split as the roster failed to keep up with the rest of the league. They didn’t have any star players who could take over games late and the team’s shotcalling and macro were never good enough to overcome a deficit. As a result, the team finished with a 5-13 record, which secured them ninth place in the LEC.



“I didn’t choose to join Excel, coach David chose me,” Mickey said. “I look forward to playing in the upcoming split and I hope we can make it to Worlds.”