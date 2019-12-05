Evil Geniuses adds Jiizuke as LCS team's starting mid laner for 2020

Former Vitality mid laner Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro has officially been named Evil Geniuses’ starting mid laner for the 2020 League of Legends season, the organization announced today.

He’ll be joining 2019 LCS Summer Split MVP Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen, top laner Colin “Kumo” Zhao, former 100 Thieves AD carry Bae “Bang” Jun-sik, and support Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam in EG’s lineup. With this acquisition, EG has finally rounded out its roster and is now ready to make its debut in the LCS this spring.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter When you need to add a little spice to your lineup, you pick up the Italian God. It’s time to teach @jiizukelol how to #LIVEEVIL.

Last year, Jiizuke had a lackluster performance with Vitality. The team finished in fifth place during the 2019 LEC Spring Split and sixth in the summer. In his final season in Europe, the 23-year-old had the fourth-most deaths in the LEC and the worst KDA of any mid laner in the league.

Jiizuke will now get a fresh start on a new organization, complete with some of the best players in the region. Svenskeren, for example, had a resurgence over the past year, transforming into one of the best junglers in the LCS. League fans have seen how potent a good jungle-mid combo can be, so these two players could become one of the best duos in the region.

The only question marks that remain is how Jiizuke will adjust to NA’s style of life, as well as its attitude toward solo queue and practice. Will he be able to slot in and build synergy with the rest of his teammates, or will the difference between EU and NA be too much to handle? Fans will be able to find out when the 2020 LCS Spring Split kicks off next year.