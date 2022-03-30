We have got you covered.

On March 29, Riot Games finally confirmed its plan to host Mid-Season Invitational 2022 in Busan, South Korea.

Year after year, in the professional League of Legends ecosystem, MSI remains one of the most important international events, behind, of course, the World Championship. This year, the case is no different.

The event will host the 11 top teams from around the globe, who will battle it out for the title of MSI 2022 champion, the trophy, and a share of the prize pool.

Here’s everything you need to know about MSI 2022.

Participants

The 11 champions from the 2022 Spring Split playoffs of major leagues from across the globe will be flying to Busan. This includes the representatives of China, Europe, North America, PCS, Latin America, Vietnam, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Oceania, and Korea.

An LCL representative (CIS) won’t be attending the event due to the 2022 LCL Spring Split being canceled.

At this time, no teams have qualified for MSI. We will update this article every time a new team claims their spot at the event.

Format

MSI 2022 is set to include three stages.

In the first stage, the group stage, 11 teams will be divided into two groups of four, and one group of three. In their respective groups, the teams will play a double round-robin best-of-one series, which will determine the top two squads that qualify for the rumble stage.

In the rumbles stage, six teams are placed in one group. Similar to the previous stage of the event, teams will play each other twice in a best-of-one format. After the matches conclude, the top squads will advance to the knockout stage.

In the knockout stage, the top four teams will compete in best-of-five series. The two winners will claim a spot in the grand final, which will also be a best-of-five.

Schedule

Each of the three stages will be played on different days. Teams will have several days of rest between each stage.

Group stage: May 10 to 15

Rumble stage: May 18 to 22

Knockout stage: May 27 to 29

How to watch

MSI 2022 will be the first edition of the event since 2019 to have a live audience. All three stages of the tournament will be held at Busan’s Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO).

Fans will naturally be able to follow the competition online. Like previous events, it should be streamed on lolesports.com, Twitch, and YouTube.