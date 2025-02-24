All Guests of Honor in LoL Arena

Arena is on its way back to League of Legends, and the popular mode will return to the PBE (Public Beta Environment) very soon. With this return, several changes to the mode, including Guest of Honor, will be made, a new feature that will force players to decide how the game’s rules will be altered. We now know every champion that will be a Guest of Honor, let’s take a look.

Earlier this month, Riot broke down all the changes coming to Arena. From moving the maps to fit the Noxus theme to a new map altogether to Guest of Honor, there are several changes that players should be excited about in the return of Arena. During its Arena dev update, Riot gave a teaser of how Guest of Honor will work in the mode. On Feb. 19, Arena game designer RiotRogueFool released the full list coming to the PBE.

Let’s take a look at every League champion that will be on the Guest of Honor list in Arena, along with their rules that will alter the way the game is played.

What are Guest of Honor in LoL?

The Guest of Honor in LoL are champions, or bosses, that alter the rules of an Arena match. These champions will each have different rules. Players will get two opportunities to vote for which Guest of Honor will be in play.

All Guest of Honor in LoL

Noxus is coming to LoL Arena. Image via Riot Games

RiotRogueFool confirmed that the champions for Guest of Honor will be released in two waves, the first in Patch 25.05 and the second in Patch 25.07. According to the official patch schedule, the patches will be released on March 5 and April 2. Additionally, these champions will come in two rounds of voting in an Arena match, the first in round two, and the second in round eight. Let’s take a look at which champion is coming in each round:

Round two

Champion Rule Patch Darius Each team takes 50 damage. Whenever a team is eliminated, each team remaining team heals for 5 HP. 25.05 Rell Reduces the price of Prismatic Anvils by 1000 gold. 25.05 Vladimir Every player receives a bonus matching Augment. 25.05 Swain Collect Ravens during player combat. The number of Ravens you collect will determine the tier of your future Augment offerings. Kled When player combat ends, gain a spell that can be cast to disrupt other ongoing player combats. 25.05 Xin Zhao When your team’s health falls below 60 HP, gain a Gold Stat Anvil. The first time your team is at risk of elimination, gain a Prismatic Stat Anvil. 25.05 Briar Round damage is increased by 5. Winning a round when you’re at risk of elimination heals your team for 15 health. 25.05 Riven Riven is a unique champion that can appear in rounds two or eight. Riven grants a no-rules change. 25.05 Ambessa Players make a sacrifice by reducing health for several rounds. Afterward, gain a bonus augment based on the health sacrificed. 25.07 Katarina Every player gains five rerolls. 25.07 Alistar The first time a team is eliminated, their health is set to one instead. 25.07 Draven The likelihood of higher-tier Stat Anvils increases. This is increased further when streaking. 25.07

Round eight

Champion Rule Patch Mordekaiser During player combat, a random player on each team enters the death realm. 25.05 Mel Four additional Hexgates are enabled during each player combat. 25.05 Talon A player on each team deals 20 percent increased damage but also gives 250 gold when taken down. 25.05 Sion The ring of fire spawns fifteen seconds sooner. The ring then rapidly constricts while slowly drifting around each arena. 25.05 Samira Striking your enemy first will empower you with two juices, which is then increased to four when on a streak. 25.05 Elise Revives are replaced with Elise wrapping players in cocoons that ally players must break. 25.05 LeBlanc Every 25 seconds, players are turned invisible for three seconds. 25.07 Trundle Legendary items are locked for this game, but Legendary Anvils remain in play. 25.07 Cassiopeia Every round, each team loses five health. But this can’t eliminate teams. 25.07 Sahn Uzal Revives no longer occur. 25.07

