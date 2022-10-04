EG are poised for one tough rematch at Worlds 2022 after their main event group gets locked in

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Evil Geniuses are set for one particular rematch during the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends Championship since their group is already known.

The North American representatives swept MAD Lions in a dominant 3-0 today, grabbing the third play-in spot in the main event’s group stage. In the next part of the event, they are going to rematch G2 Esports since they will be placed in Group B, where JD Gaming and DWG KIA also await.

EG’s seeding is known before the conclusion of the play-in stage due to the fact that DRX already qualified for the group stage this past weekend. With four LCK teams in the group stage of Worlds 2022, Deft and his teammates must be placed in Group C, the only one without a Korean side. As a result, three groups were left for EG to be put in, and only one, Group B, didn’t already have a North American squad in it, since Cloud9 and 100 Thieves are in Groups A and D, respectively.

Therefore, EG will have two chances for revenge against G2 after the former dominated them at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational. Back then, EG and G2 found themselves in one group during the group stage, where the European representative won all four best-of-ones against Inspired and his teammates. Later on, the 2022 LEC Spring Split champions took down EG two more times in the rumble stage.

The group stage of Worlds 2022 will begin this Friday, Oct. 7. EG and G2’s first match will happen a day after, on Saturday, Oct. 8.