DWG KIA vs T1 peaked at 3,540,094 viewers

Today’s semifinals matchup for the League of Legends World Championship stream peaked at over 3.5 million viewers, according to streaming statistics website Esportscharts. DWG KIA won the bout 3-2 and knocked out T1 from the League of Legends World Championship in a match that vastly surpassed the tournament’s previous record holder.

Esportscharts points out 3,540,094 viewers tuned in to the broadcast at its peak, and League fans plenty of reason to watch today’s matchup between the two. Not only was it the first semifinal of Worlds, but it was also a chance to see Faker, one of the biggest legends in League, go against Showmaker—who, in the eyes of many, is the successor to the T1 mid laner’s legacy.

Today’s game boasted over a million more viewers than the previous most popular series of the tournament, DWG KIA vs MAD Lions in the quarterfinals. The previous record-holder for Worlds 2021 gathered 2,293,140 in front of the screens, according to Esportscharts. This was probably thanks to many LEC viewers tuning in to watch their summer champions fight for the region’s honor at Worlds 2021, considering MAD were the last European team to remain at the event.

DWG KIA carved themselves a spot in the finals after taking down T1 3-2 today. The first Worlds 2021 semifinal was also a rematch of the LCK 2021 Summer final, where DWG KIA triumphed over Faker’s team 3-1.

Worlds 2021 will return tomorrow with LPL champions, EDward Gaming, taking on the second seed from the LCK, Gen.G. With EDG being the last remaining squad from China, it’s certain that many Asian viewers will follow the series. The winner will face DWG KIA in Worlds 2021 final next weekend, on Nov. 6.

