‘Durability Update’ hits League PBE, nerfs healing and resists for every champion in game, dozens of items and runes

Riot Games continues to balance its League of Legends champions and items on a biweekly basis, gradually tweaking and improving upon the successful MOBA formula. But the game is about to receive its biggest update in a long while. Dubbed the “Durability Update,” the devs are testing some major changes on the PBE.
According to Riot game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang, this upcoming update will change a lot of things in Summoner’s Rift, including healing, shields, and Grevious Wound. A long list of champions and items are also set to be adjusted thanks to the update.
If everything goes according to plan, the Durability Update should hit the live servers in Patch 12.10, which is scheduled to go live on May 25. Here are all the tentative changes.
Champions
Every champion will have increased: Base health, health per level, armor per level, and magic resist per level. Grievous Wounds has also been lowered on every champion from 60/40 percent to 50/30 percent.
Items
- Emberknife
- Omnivamp is lowered from eight percent to seven percent
- Hailblade
- Omnivamp is lowered from eight percent to seven percent
- Vampiric Scepter
- Lifesteal is lowered from eight percent to seven percent
- Doran’s Ring
- Mana restore is increased from 0.75 to one
- Damage amplification mana restore went from 1.25 to 1.5
- Value as health is lowered from 50 percent to 40 percent
- Elixir of Wrath
- Physical vamp is lowered from 15 percent to 12 percent
- Chemtech Putrifier
- Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent
- Mortal Reminder
- Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent
- Last Whisper
- Armor is lowered from 20 percent to 16 percent
- Lord Dominik’s Regards
- Armor Penetration is lowered from 35 percent to 30 percent
- Seraph’s Embrace
- Heal is lowered from 35 percent mana to 25 percent mana spent
- Sunfire Aegis
- Stack damage is lowered from 12 percent to 10 percent
- Bloodthirster
- Lifesteal is lowered from 20 percent to 18 percent
- Thornmail
- Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent
- Bramble Vest
- Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent
- Redemption
- Heal is lowered from 200-400 to 180-340
- Knight’s Vow
- Heal is lowered from eight percent to seven percent
- Fimbulwinter
- Shield value has changed going from 100-200 + five percent current Mana to 100-200 + 4.5 percent current mana
- Executioner’s Calling
- Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent
- Void Staff
- Magic pen is lowered from 45 percent to 40 percent
- Youmuu’s Ghostblade
- Lethality is increased from 18 to 20
- Blade of the Ruined King
- Lifesteal is lowered from eight percent to seven percent
- Morellonomicon
- Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield is lowered from 200 – 365 to 180 – 330
- Mikael’s Blessing
- Heal is lowered from 100 – 200 to 100 – 180
- Shard of True Ice
- Base mana regeneration is increased from 100 percent to 115 percent
- Oblivion Orb
- Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent
- Blighting Jewel
- Magic Penetration is lowered from 15 percent to 13 percent
- Riftmaker
- Omnivamp is lowered from eight percent to seven percent
- Demonic Embrace
- Damage lowered from two/1.2 percent (Melee/Ranged) to 1.8/one percent (melee/ranged)
- Chempunk Chainsword
- Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent
- Moonstone Renewer
- Heal is lowered from 70 to 60
- Heal and shield power are lowered from six percent to five percent
- Mythic passive heal increase is lowered from 10 to eight
- Goredrinker
- Omnivamp is lowered from 10 percent to eight percent
- Heal is lowered from 25 percent base attack damage + 10 percent missing health to 20 percent base attack damage + eight percent missing health
- Divine Sunderer
- Heal is lowered from 7.8 percent/3.6 percent melee/ranged to eight percent/three percent melee/ranged
- Immortal Shieldbow
- Lifesteal is lowered from eight percent to seven percent
- Shield is lowered from 275/700 to 250/630
- Eclipse
- Shield is lowered from 180 + 40% bonus Attack Damage to 160 + 35% bonus attack damage
Runes
- Summon Aery
- Shield lowered from 35/80 (+0.25 ability power)(+0.4 base attack damage to 30/75 (+0.22 AP)(+0.35 bAD)
- Taste of Blood
- Heal lowered from 918/35 (+0.2 bAD, +0.1 AP) to 16/30 (+0.15 bAD, +0.08 AP)
- Conqueror
- Heal lowered from nine/six percent melee/ranged to eight/five percent melee/ranged
- Nullifying Orb
- Shield lowered from 40/120 (+0.1 AP and +0.15 bAD) to 35/110 (+0.09 AP and +0.14 bAD)
- Triumph
- Health restore lowered from 12 percent to 10 percent
- Font of Life
- Heal lowered from [five + one percent] to [five + 0.9 percent]
- Guardian
- Shield lowered from [50 – 130 +15 percent AP + nine percent bonus health] to [45 – 120 +12.5% AP + eight percent bonus health]
- Conditioning
- Armor and magic resist lowered from five percent to four percent
- Overheal
- Shield lowered from 10 (+10 percent max health) to 10 +nine percent max health)
All PBE balance adjustments are subject to change prior to the release of the Durability Patch on the League of Legends live servers.