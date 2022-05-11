‘Durability Update’ hits League PBE, nerfs healing and resists for every champion in game, dozens of items and runes

Riot Games continues to balance its League of Legends champions and items on a biweekly basis, gradually tweaking and improving upon the successful MOBA formula. But the game is about to receive its biggest update in a long while. Dubbed the “Durability Update,” the devs are testing some major changes on the PBE.

According to Riot game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang, this upcoming update will change a lot of things in Summoner’s Rift, including healing, shields, and Grevious Wound. A long list of champions and items are also set to be adjusted thanks to the update.

Oh yah, the Durability Update's first pass in on PBE right now so come try it out! We're changing a lot, so some things might be missing for a few days as we move things to get ready for ship. — Tim (@TheTruexy) May 10, 2022

If everything goes according to plan, the Durability Update should hit the live servers in Patch 12.10, which is scheduled to go live on May 25. Here are all the tentative changes.

Champions

Every champion will have increased: Base health, health per level, armor per level, and magic resist per level. Grievous Wounds has also been lowered on every champion from 60/40 percent to 50/30 percent.

Items

Emberknife Omnivamp is lowered from eight percent to seven percent

Hailblade Omnivamp is lowered from eight percent to seven percent

Vampiric Scepter Lifesteal is lowered from eight percent to seven percent

Doran’s Ring Mana restore is increased from 0.75 to one Damage amplification mana restore went from 1.25 to 1.5 Value as health is lowered from 50 percent to 40 percent

Elixir of Wrath Physical vamp is lowered from 15 percent to 12 percent

Chemtech Putrifier Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent

Mortal Reminder Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent

Last Whisper Armor is lowered from 20 percent to 16 percent

Lord Dominik’s Regards Armor Penetration is lowered from 35 percent to 30 percent

Seraph’s Embrace Heal is lowered from 35 percent mana to 25 percent mana spent

Sunfire Aegis Stack damage is lowered from 12 percent to 10 percent

Bloodthirster Lifesteal is lowered from 20 percent to 18 percent

Thornmail Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent

Bramble Vest Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent

Redemption Heal is lowered from 200-400 to 180-340

Knight’s Vow Heal is lowered from eight percent to seven percent

Fimbulwinter Shield value has changed going from 100-200 + five percent current Mana to 100-200 + 4.5 percent current mana

Executioner’s Calling Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent

Void Staff Magic pen is lowered from 45 percent to 40 percent

Youmuu’s Ghostblade Lethality is increased from 18 to 20

Blade of the Ruined King Lifesteal is lowered from eight percent to seven percent

Morellonomicon Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield is lowered from 200 – 365 to 180 – 330

Mikael’s Blessing Heal is lowered from 100 – 200 to 100 – 180

Shard of True Ice Base mana regeneration is increased from 100 percent to 115 percent

Oblivion Orb Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent

Blighting Jewel Magic Penetration is lowered from 15 percent to 13 percent

Riftmaker Omnivamp is lowered from eight percent to seven percent

Demonic Embrace Damage lowered from two/1.2 percent (Melee/Ranged) to 1.8/one percent (melee/ranged)

Chempunk Chainsword Grievous Wounds is lowered from 40 percent to 30 percent Enhanced Grievous Wounds is lowered from 60 percent to 50 percent

Moonstone Renewer Heal is lowered from 70 to 60 Heal and shield power are lowered from six percent to five percent Mythic passive heal increase is lowered from 10 to eight

Goredrinker Omnivamp is lowered from 10 percent to eight percent Heal is lowered from 25 percent base attack damage + 10 percent missing health to 20 percent base attack damage + eight percent missing health

Divine Sunderer Heal is lowered from 7.8 percent/3.6 percent melee/ranged to eight percent/three percent melee/ranged

Immortal Shieldbow Lifesteal is lowered from eight percent to seven percent Shield is lowered from 275/700 to 250/630

Eclipse Shield is lowered from 180 + 40% bonus Attack Damage to 160 + 35% bonus attack damage



Runes

Summon Aery Shield lowered from 35/80 (+0.25 ability power)(+0.4 base attack damage to 30/75 (+0.22 AP)(+0.35 bAD)

Taste of Blood Heal lowered from 918/35 (+0.2 bAD, +0.1 AP) to 16/30 (+0.15 bAD, +0.08 AP)

Conqueror Heal lowered from nine/six percent melee/ranged to eight/five percent melee/ranged

Nullifying Orb Shield lowered from 40/120 (+0.1 AP and +0.15 bAD) to 35/110 (+0.09 AP and +0.14 bAD)

Triumph Health restore lowered from 12 percent to 10 percent

Font of Life Heal lowered from [five + one percent] to [five + 0.9 percent]

Guardian Shield lowered from [50 – 130 +15 percent AP + nine percent bonus health] to [45 – 120 +12.5% AP + eight percent bonus health]

Conditioning Armor and magic resist lowered from five percent to four percent

Overheal Shield lowered from 10 (+10 percent max health) to 10 +nine percent max health)



All PBE balance adjustments are subject to change prior to the release of the Durability Patch on the League of Legends live servers.