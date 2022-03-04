DRX take down KT Rolster, keep race for third with DWG KIA tight in 2022 LCK Spring Split

DRX beat KT Rolster 2-0 today in week seven of the 2022 LCK Spring Split and now sit comfortably in fourth place as they look to usurp DWG KIA in the coming weeks.

Heading into this League of Legends series, both teams came into week seven on different trajectories in terms of growth throughout the split. For KT, the team started out strong, including an upset victory over Gen.G earlier in the split, but have since fallen out of the playoff picture and are on a four-series losing streak.

For DRX, they started out the split slow and have since picked up speed and form. They’ve ascended from their initial 0-3 start to now become a serious contender to make a deep run in the 2022 LCK Spring Split playoffs.

In game one, DRX and KT battled closely and KT held a slight 4,000 gold lead over DRX. DRX were able to come back into the game at 30 minutes, though, when they snuck a Baron and proceeded to kill the rest of KT to grab more towers. But KT then regained the gold advantage for a few moments.

KT attempted to close out the game, but DRX’s teamfight was too powerful in the late game. Zeka’s Akali and Deft’s Jinx tore through KT in the final teamfight to steal game one from KT Rolster.

DRX continued their late-game form from game one and dominated the second game against KT. In the 28-minute snowball, DRX’s Zeka was dominant in the early game on the Akali pick and dealt 19,800 damage throughout the game.

After their win against KT Rolster, DRX have improved to 8-5 in the 2022 LCK Spring Split. DWG KIA, meanwhile, improved to 9-5 after their series win against Hanwha Life Esports.

DRX will face Liiv SANDBOX to end their week and will look to improve their record to match DWG KIA’s 9-5 mark. This will all culminate in what is primed to become a close battle for seeding against DWG KIA in the final week of the 2022 LCK Spring Split on March 17.