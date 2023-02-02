DRX picked the LCK’s first-ever AP Twitch support—and it went exactly how you’d imagine

DRX picked AP Twitch support against Fredit BRION in the 2023 LCK Spring Split today, and as you might have guessed, it didn’t go according to plan.

The defending world champion BeryL picked the first-ever Twitch support in the LCK in an attempt to create pressure across the map with the champion’s stealth and long-range attacks. Fredit BRION, however, were clearly aware of his goals and quickly punished him.

(to nobody's surprise) BeryL has picked the #LCK's first ever Twitch support! pic.twitter.com/t7bdkJ5WFY — LCK (@LCK) February 2, 2023

Twitch roamed the map trying to create kill pressure in other lanes, parking a reaction from Fredit BRION’s Effort, who was playing Nautilus. The support followed Twitch across the map, abandoning the bottom lane.

In the first 10 minutes of the game, the sneaky Twitch pick was doing its job, causing a mess in Fredit BRION’s ranks. But when it came to the first teamfight, DRX’s composition—one tank and four ranged champions—failed miserably. Effort and his crew aced the enemy team without giving up a single kill. This play put them behind the steering wheel.

Once Fredit BRION took a hold of the game, they never let it go. When they got ahead, they punished Twitch and other squishy DRX champions, quickly leading to domination. At this point, Twitch was useless, and with other DRX players behind, a Fredit BRION victory was inevitable.

Effort and his team won in dominating fashion at 28 minutes, closing the series 2-1 and climbing to fifth place in the 2023 LCK Spring Split standings. DRX failed to secure their second win of the season, and are currently sitting at 1-4.

Twitch is one of a kind pick for support, which can abuse enemy teams when he roams in solo queue. He holds a 49.77 percent win rate in all ranks, according to U.GG. Nevertheless, with pro players’ keen map awareness, it was almost impossible to predict another outcome for DRX than a one-sided loss.