DAMWON Gaming crush DRX 3-0 in first quarterfinals match at Worlds 2020

The regional rivalry between DAMWON Gaming and DRX was on full display today in the quarterfinals of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

The quarterfinals kicked off with a rematch between two of the best teams in the LCK—and history repeated itself once more. Although these two squads didn’t share much bloodshed, DWG crushed DRX 3-0 to make it to the semifinals of Worlds 2020.

The question of the mid lane kingdom was prevalent throughout the LCK Splits this year considering both DRX’s Chovy and DWG’s ShowMaker act as the linchpins for their respective teams. But it was DWG’s iconic teamfighting and their impressive ability to slowly earn neutral objectives consistently that led them to victory today.

DRX could not handle the team fighting from @DamwonGaming as the series is now in favor of DWG 2-0. #Worlds2020 pic.twitter.com/V473dUfB5p — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) October 15, 2020

This match marked the first time that Vel’Koz was chosen at Worlds 2020 when Chovy picked up the Eye of the Void in the mid lane. But he was overshadowed by ShowMaker’s Orianna and Canyon’s Kindred.

Canyon has only played one Kindred game in his entire competitive career, a loss vs Kingzone DragonX in the LCK 2019 Spring Playoffs!



On the other side, Chovy is playing the first Vel'Koz of #Worlds2020! His career record is 1W-2L on this champion, all played in LCK 2018 Summer! — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) October 15, 2020

In recent history, both DRX and DWG have been two of the best teams in Korea alongside T1 and Gen.G. In the 2020 LCK Spring Split, Gen.G and T1 fought it out for the title of best in the region while DWG and DRX lagged behind alongside KT Rolster. But this didn’t stop the two from fighting back in the Summer Split.

The Summer Split saw the resurgence of both DRX and DWG, which was to be expected considering that T1 was rebuilding and both sides earned consistent victories over Gen.G during the Summer Split.

Although DRX looked strong in the LCK, they were demolished by DWG in the final of the LCK Summer Split. And ShowMaker solidified his place as one of the best mid laners in the world.

With this victory, DWG will face off against the winner of G2 vs. Gen.G on Oct. 18 in the semifinals of Worlds 2020.

