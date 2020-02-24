Coach Zefa replaces Micro on Damwon Gaming

Damwon Gaming parted ways with League of Legends head coach Kim “Micro” Mok-Kyoung and signed Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min, the team announced last night.

Subsequently, Micro is no longer a part-owner of the organization. This coaching change took place in the middle of the 2020 LCK Spring Split, which kicked off on Feb. 5 and will continue for seven more weeks.

Damwon Gaming has mutually agreed to part ways with their head coach Kim "Micro" Mok-kyoung. To fill in the empty position, Lee "Zefa" Jae-min will be replacing him as head coach of the team.#LeagueOfLegends #LCK https://t.co/5QOmkGnOD9 — Kevin Kim 🦆 (@KevinKimLoL) February 24, 2020

Micro joined Damwon in 2017 and coached them for three seasons, with the 2020 season being his fourth with the team. He has yet to announce his plans for the rest of the season.

New coach Zefa, on the other hand, started coaching in 2016 after several years as a bot laner for NaJin teams. He previously coached SK Telecom T1 during the 2019 season alongside head coach Kim “KkOma” Jeong-Gyun and led them to Worlds where they lost against G2 Esports in the semifinals. He parted ways with the team after the KeSPA Cup last December and has now started a new journey with Damwon.

Related: LCK host moved out of broadcast due to concerns over coronavirus

The South Korean League team has a 3-3 record in the LCK after losing 2-0 against SANDBOX Gaming on Feb. 23. The team will face the challenge of adapting to a new coach in the middle of the split while the other squads keep a consistent staff.

Damwon will face off against Hanwha Life Esports in their next LCK Spring Split match on Feb. 27.