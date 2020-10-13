Coach YamatoCannon to leave SANDBOX, did not re-sign after contract expiration

SANDBOX Gaming’s Swedish head coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi left the team after his contract expired “due to personal reasons,” the team announced on Twitter earlier today.

YamatoCannon commented on the situation with a Tweet, saying he has “decided not to re-sign with SANDBOX” and that he was thankful for the experience. “I will keep the memories very close to my heart and I am sure that our paths will align again to finish our story,” he added.

The League of Legends team SANDBOX Gaming also released a 4-minute video showing key moments of YamatoCannon of his journey in the team, when he met the players after they experienced a five loss-streak in summer and when they grabbed their first victory of the split after he arrived.

He also gave one of his trademark inspirational speeches before leaving the team. “I know that no matter what comes next, they will be great. They will be good. They will grow, and I’ll be watching and I will be proud,” he said.

YamatoCannon marked the history of LCK by becoming the first Western coach to ever sign a team in the South-Korean official league in the Summer Split. When he was able to fly to South Korea despite COVID-19 lockdown measures, SB went from a 0-5 score to grabbing four wins in a row, including a victory over KT Rolster.

They ended seventh of summer with a 7-11 score, which was an improvement compared to spring where they placed ninth with a 5-13 score.

YamatoCannon became well-known when he signed European team Vitality ahead of the 2018 EU LCS. They performed a dream run throughout the year, from their eternal fourth place to grabbing two spots on the podium in the playoffs of both Splits. They also qualified for the World Championship where they beat LCK team Gen.G two times and Royal Never Give Up, despite not getting out of groups.

Then, Yamato left the team and sat at the LEC analyst desk for the 2019 season. Lastly, he joined SANDBOX Gaming for the 2020 LCK Summer Split. Now that he is a free agent again, it’s unclear what position he will take in 2021 and in which region.