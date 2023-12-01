Doublelift doubles back, retires from professional League of Legends—again

North America's most decorated League pro is stepping away "for real this time."

Professional League of Legends player and arguably the greatest North American pro of all time Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng has retired from the game’s competitive scene.

Doublelift announced his retirement from professional League in a 15-minute video posted to social media earlier today. In the video, he broke down his career trajectory, reasons for retirement, and plans for the future.

This is not the first time Doublelift has retired from League. In 2020, following a disappointing end to that season with TSM, Doublelift stepped away from the game and briefly pursued a full-time streaming career. But he returned for the 2023 season for a one-year stint with 100 Thieves. Now, he’s stepping away from the game “for real this time.”

