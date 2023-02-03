Audio issues force one-hour delay of LCS week 2, day 2 start

Another unexpected delay has plagued the world of professional League of Legends, this time impacting more than simply the viewers’ experience.

The LCS broadcast issued a statement today, saying that all of today’s games have been pushed back an hour due to an ongoing hardware issue, starting with the opening match between Cloud9 and FlyQuest. This issue appears to be unable to be remedied in a timely manner without disrupting today’s scheduled matches, so all teams will be heading back to their facilities to play remotely.

As the issues are solely impacting the players’ abilities to communicate with each other on stage, Riot Games told Dot Esports that the LCS broadcast is expected to continue as planned, complete with casting during the matches and post-game analysis. But Riot also explained that these issues had been persistent throughout the day and forced the broadcast into a last-minute change.

“For general awareness, our team was running through their standard pre-match day production checks when this came up around 10:30am PT,” Riot said. “They’ve been working on it since and we hedged towards not delaying the broadcast too long as they work through the problem.”

Fans who are in attendance for today’s games will receive an automatic refund, though should await further information from the Riot Games Arena for the process. For remote viewers, the League Lounge featuring Emily Rand, Jatt, Markz, and Raz is expected to continue with analysis into the start of the next hour, when today’s delayed games have been rescheduled to begin.

The LCS hopes that fans and players will be welcomed back to the arena for next week’s matches, though no specific time frame was given on how fixing the issues will progress.