Bjergsen reportedly returning to pro play for 2022

One of North America's best might be back on the Summoner's Rift next year.

One of the most iconic League of Legends players in the world might be making a return to stage play next year. TSM’s head coach and former star mid laner Bjergsen will be playing professionally again in 2022, according to a report by Upcomer’s Tyler Erzberger.

The 25-year old made the transition from player to head coach at the end of 2020, after the team failed to secure themselves a win at that year’s World Championship. He was subsequently replaced by PowerOfEvil on the main roster, as he shifted himself into the next chapter of his career. Upcomer sources have said, however, that the superstar is set to join the starting lineup of an LCS or LEC team by next year, after his contract expires on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Breaking: Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg is looking to return to pro play in 2022, sources tell @Upcomer. His current contract with TSM ends on November 16thhttps://t.co/hhGo9413wb pic.twitter.com/JRSMpIYGBa — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) September 12, 2021

Returning to TSM as their mid laner isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but sources told Upcomer that Bjergsen wants to test out the free agency waters for the first time in his career. He joined TSM in 2013, after playing more than a year of his career with teams like Copenhagen Wolves and Ninjas in Pyjamas. After that, he spent almost seven years in the LCS as one of the best players in the region.

During the timeframe, Bjergsen won six regional championships in NA and even won at IEM Katowice in 2015. Besides that, however, TSM couldn’t win a single international tournament and failed to get out of the group stage at Worlds four of the five times he’s attended the competition.

Should Bjergsen decide to return to the bright lights of competitive play, this year’s free agency period might have a lot more spice than what people would have expected.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.