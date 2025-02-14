Between Cait and Vi, who’s the big spoon? Arcane writer answers fans’ most burning questions about show’s biggest lovebirds

In honor of the romantic holiday, one of Arcane’s writers, Amanda Overton, answered questions about everyone’s favorite fictional relationship.

In a two-minute interview posted on Riot Games’ social accounts and the Arcane subreddit, Overton answered burning questions from fans centered around Caitlyn and Vi. The pair’s relationship, which is commonly referred to as CaitVi by fans and the creators alike, was one of the most compelling aspects of the show and constantly garners a lot of discussion online.

The couple has a long history together within League’s universe. Image via Riot Games

Fans asked Overton specific details about CaitVi, such as if Caitlyn ever found out about Vi’s pit-fighting adventures, and who fell in love first. Overton confidently answered how Caitlyn fell first, and that the two probably discussed the pit-fighting sometime before their final appearance in the show.

Fans also wanted to dive into the creative forces behind the show, asking Overton what her favorite romantic scene was to write and how she and the team worked to develop the romance. Overton stated her favorite scene to write was the couple’s interaction in the brothel from season one, as it had a huge amount of tension and romantic subtext that was slowly bubbling to the surface.

In terms of developing the romance, Overton said she believed she needed to develop mutual respect between the characters before either would act on their mutual attraction. Since Vi is someone who constantly has to fight for what she has, Overton thinks that a rich aristocrat like Caitlyn choosing to fight for Vi’s cause brought the pair closer together.

Maybe the couple looks back on these days fondly? Image via Riot Games.

The most important question of all concerned the couple’s bedroom activities. Fans not only wanted, but needed to know: Who is the big spoon? While everyone may have their own opinions on the burning question, Overton thinks Caitlyn is the big spoon because she is taller than Vi.

Whichever fan submitted the final question may be disappointed this Valentine’s Day, because even Overton herself couldn’t come up with an answer. The question, which asked what nickname Caitlyn would give to Vi, left the writer completely stumped and wondering if she should workshop it with her peers. Vi already calls Caitlyn cupcake throughout both seasons of the show, a reference to Caitlyn’s yordle traps in League of Legends.

Now that the pair is comfortably living together, Caitlyn should probably have a nickname for Vi, but even an official writer from the show can’t think of one. One fan shared their idea on the subreddit, “I think they hit on what Caitlyn would call Vi, in the final scene – Violet.” While the nickname, or lack thereof, is certainly fitting, there may be others that work even better.

Do you have any nickname ideas that Caitlyn could use? If so, share them with us below.

