At least one Western team will make it to Worlds 2023 quarterfinals after round 4 draw

With the completion of third round matches on Oct. 23 at Worlds 2023 Swiss stage, the matchups for round four were drawn. These feature two Europe vs. North America showdowns and the winner of one of them will qualify for the quarterfinals.

G2 Esports and NRG, the only two Western teams in the 2-1 bracket, will be getting a seed in the Knockout stage after they got drafted to play against each other. T1 will face Bilibili Gaming and LNG Esports will play KT Rolster in the same bracket.

#Worlds2023 returns on October 26 with these matches! 👇 pic.twitter.com/OWOeBjKvRi — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 23, 2023

When it comes to the 1-2 seeding, a League of Legends El Clásico will take place with Cloud9 taking on Fnatic in a BO3 series for survival. The second European team in the bracket, MAD Lions, will have a much tougher job making it through after they’ve been matched up against Weibo Gaming, while Dplus KIA will play GAM Esports.

Overall, all six games will feature teams from different regions, with no “Civil Wars” taking place in round four of the Worlds 2023 Swiss stage.

While the third round saw the first two teams in the form of JD Gaming and Gen.G make it to the playoffs by going 3-0, it also bid farewell to the first two squads. Team Liquid and Team BDS were eliminated from the competition after losses to GAM and DK, respectively.

All the remaining teams in the Worlds 2023 Swiss stage will have a lot of time to practice for their upcoming clashes, since the tournament returns in three days. The first two games, where C9 will face Fnatic and MAD will go against Weibo Gaming are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26.

