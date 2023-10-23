Liquid crash out of Worlds 2023 without a win to their name

Team Liquid is the first team to be eliminated from the Worlds 2023 Swiss stage after a devastating loss to GAM Esports in the 0-2 bracket.

The North American squad won the second game in the best-of-three series, but countless mistakes and lack of proper macro doomed them in the first and third games. The Vietnamese representatives capitalized on these mistakes and survived to live another day at Worlds 2023.

In the first game, Liquid actually had a small lead early on but forced a few fights which exposed them to GAM’s clinical counterattacks that put Levi and his crew in the driving seat. Liquid responded in the second game, with defending world champion Pyosik pulling off his signature Kindred pick which was crucial and allowed them to even the series.

While the first two games were back and forth, unfortunately for LCS fans, the third game was pure domination. GAM targeted the top side early on, feeding Kiaya’s K’Sante and Levi’s Wukong. After these two got the early headstart, they quickly started to aid their teammates across Summoner’s Rift, which transformed into all-around GAM supremacy.

The loss means Liquid’s jungler, Pyosik, won’t be able to defend his world championship title, as he’s one of the first players to crash out of the Swiss stage. Although he, Summit, and CoreJJ tried their best, rookies APA and Yeon didn’t deliver. Still, these were their international debuts, and with little to no experience on that stage, they deserve nothing but respect for giving their all.

One of Team BDS and Dplus KIA will join Liquid and exit the Worlds 2023 Swiss stage on Oct. 23, with both teams clashing in the following series.

