Canyon’s Lee Sin masterclass kicks BDS out of Worlds 2023

Dplus KIA eliminated Team BDS from the 2023 League of Legends World Championship after Canyon pulled off a true masterclass in the best-of-three elimination series on Oct. 23.

The teams were facing elimination after they found themselves in the 0-2 bracket, but Korean Dplus KIA will live to see another day. The home crowd favorites dominated BDS, without giving their European opponents a chance to fight back.

In the first game of the series, BDS went for an aggressive draft, picking champions like Volibear, Lee Sin, and Blitzcrank. They actively looked for early picks but Dplus KIA quickly read their game and countered them perfectly. Canyon and his squad ended up taking control of the game, claiming their first victory in less than 26 minutes.

In the second game, it was Canyon’s chance to play Lee Sin, and he proved what Korean junglers can do with the champion. The 2020 Worlds winner picked up two early kills and completely demolished Sheo in the jungle. After getting fed early, Canyon applied just enough pressure for Dplus KIA to gain advantages around the map. With this early snowball, they won around the 24-minute mark with just eight kills on board.

Dplus KIA have now advanced to the 1-2 bracket. Team BDS will join Liquid on their way to the airport. The North American representatives were also kicked out of the tournament on Oct. 23 by GAM Esports.

The Worlds 2023 Swiss stage returns on Oct. 26 with the fourth round of the competition.

