Arena is returning to League of Legends with new maps, augments, and more

In a new developer blog, Riot Games has officially announced the return of Arena, one of League of Legends’ most beloved alternative modes. Although it has been absent since late September, Arena will return with new maps, enhancements, and a refreshing new look.

Recommended Videos

Riot devs Andrei “Meddler” van Roon, Paul “Pabro” Bellezza, Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, and Eduardo “Cadmus” Cortejoso spoke on numerous issues plaguing League in a Feb. 7 blog and also the return of the Arena game mode, removed from the game due to low player counts in September 2024. This new iteration of Arena is set to introduce new features to freshen up the experience, including entirely new maps and augments, alongside thematic changes that aim to make the players “feel like they’re in the fighting pits of Noxus.”

As with other parts of League, the new Arena will carry a Noxus theme for the duration of the first Season of 2025. Image via Riot Games

One of the maps, the Reckoner Arena, will have pillars that players can destroy to “alter terrain mid-match” and thus make moment-to-moment gameplay much more impactful and varied between matches. Progression, too, is set to change, with a new fame system coming into play. Earning fame grants you access to more unique augments and match intros, allowing you to become a recognizable force in the mode.

Cameos, a system introduced in previous iterations of Arena that saw numerous champions come into play as part of the game mode’s environments, is getting substituted in favor of Guests of Honor. These Guests will either be famous Noxians or Reckoners and apply effects to the entire match. The catch here is that participating players get to decide which Noxian or Reckoner will be invited to the Arena as a Guest of Honor via a voting system. This grants a lot more leverage to players in the lobby, though it could lead to certain Guests of Honor getting invited constantly and non-stop based on build popularity and other circumstances.

Arena is also finally set to become a rotating game mode. For a couple of years, Arena has shifted in and out of League on Riot’s whims as the company worked to perfect the mode and allow it to remain for a prolonged period. However, it never became a rotating game mode, which will finally change with Arena’s upcoming launch.

Speaking of which, Arena’s official return comes with Act Two of the current season, alongside many other changes, including revamps of the battle pass, nerfs to Atkakhan and Feats of Strength, and others.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy