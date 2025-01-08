All LoL URF and Arena changes and dates in 2025

The 2025 season of League of Legends is finally here, and Riot Games is introducing many changes. A few are coming to URF and Arena when they return this year.

URF and Arena are some of League players’ most beloved game modes, so it’s only natural they’re making a comeback in 2025. During their tenure in the game, both have seen substantial changes throughout the seasons, and the case won’t be different in 2025. But before we dive into that, let’s take a look at the dates of their returns.

When will URF and Arena return to LoL?

We first need to understand the new season structure to determine when each mode will be available in League. In the past, each year meant a different season in the game, but that’s about to change. From 2025 onwards, three seasons will be featured throughout the year, each split into two acts.

Let’s rejoice, everyone. URF is making its way back to League. Image via Riot Games

The first season of 2025 centers around Noxus. According to Riot, it’s meant to span eight patches, so expect it to last two to three months. The exact release date of the second act is currently unknown.

Why did we explain all this? Well, because All Random URF mode will be active during act one, while Arena will return with the second act. With that in mind, we should expect URF to be playable as soon as Patch 2025.S1.1 goes live, while the other game mode will probably become available at the end of February.

All URF and Arena changes coming to LoL in 2025

Now, let’s dive into the nitty-gritty details of the modes themselves. Unfortunately, the developer hasn’t released any details about URF, but if our expectations are right, we should be able to see for ourselves in no time.

A lot of changes for Arena have been teased. Image via Riot Games

Arena, however, will see a minor overhaul. Most importantly, it will be centered around Noxus itself. The battleground itself in Arena is about to change. It will be played on “a Noxus map themed after the gladiator pits with its own map-specific mechanic,” Riot said. Koi Poing will also be modified based on players’ feedback.

Furthermore, Riot will introduce a system called Guests of Honor. It will allow players to vote on a famous Noxian to tweak the rules of each game. We don’t exactly know what that means yet, but we’re bound to learn more as act two comes closer.

