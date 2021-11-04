Arcane Experience Exhibition pop-up held at cafe in Korea

The whole building was made up to promote the upcoming Netflix series.

Riot Games has put out massive promotions behind their upcoming animated Netflix series, Arcane, set in the world of League of Legends, both in their library of game titles and outside, but few are as impressive as a café exhibition in South Korea.

Launching last week on Oct. 29, the Arcane Experience Exhibition was launched at a Seongsu-dong Cafe in Seoul, South Korea, seeing the venue decked out in Arcane-themed designs both inside and out.

Shown off in a video trailer for the event, you can see the exterior of the building has been redone to feature a massive mural starring sisters Vi and Jinx, as well as adding a ton of Piltover style to its entrance.

At the entrance, visitors can use the Hextech Machine before being stamped in. Once inside, the cafe has been decorated with more themed items and art displays, with Runeterra-inspired treats on the menu.

An art gallery upstairs showcase paintings and other art of characters from the upcoming Netflix series, a digital graffiti wall, and a screenprinting press where you can score yourself an Arcane tote bag. There is also a store where you can purchase League of Legends and Arcane merchandise.

This Arcane experience will run through to Nov. 7. If you’re eagerly awaiting the series before it makes its debut Nov. 6, make sure you take advantage of all the in-game promotions available in League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and VALORANT while you can.