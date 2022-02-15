All skins coming in League of Legends Patch 12.4

Check out all the skins coming with this week's update.

A new League of Legends patch is going live this week. Naturally, Patch 12.4 includes a series of champion changes and system adjustments, including some much-needed nerfs to Zeri and iterations to objective bounties.

With Patch 12.4, Renata Glasc will also make her debut in League. As is tradition, every newly released champ gets one skin at the time of their release—and that’s no different with Glasc. Her first skin is called Admiral Glasc.

A few other champions are also receiving new skins. Three of them—Kassadin, Shen, and Qiyana—will be getting skins from the Shockblade collection. Ekko will be given a Firelight skin, which resembles his look in Arcane. Xayah will be obtaining the Prestige Edition of the Brave Phoenix skin.

Here are all the skins coming to League in Patch 12.4.

Admiral Glasc

Shockblade Kassadin

Shockblade Shen and Qiyana

Firelight Ekko

Brave Phoenix Xayah Prestige Edition

