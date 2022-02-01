Riot reveals Renata Glasc as newest League champion, introduces new Berserk state where enemies attack their own allies

Zaun’s resident Chembaroness has finally sauntered onto the Summoner’s Rift—and she’s ready to make some deals that her allies will have a hard time refusing.

Renata Glasc is the latest to join League of Legends’ growing roster of unique champions and will be the next support to grace the bottom lane. She will be added to the game in Patch 12.4, with a whole plethora of powerful skills that will strike fear into any enemies she might come across.

“Introduced as a support, Renata Glasc descends from a family of resourceful and altruistic Zaunits alchemists,” Riot said. “Thanks to her foresight and business acumen, she grows up to be an important figure in the district. Ambitious and with an advanced technological heritage, she plans to go beyond the borders of Zaun.”

With her or against her, you’re always in her grasp. pic.twitter.com/3OSwBeo0xO — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 1, 2022

The new support also has a skill that will introduce a new state to League called Berserk, which will make her opponents have to worry about more than what’s on the opposite side of the Rift. Renata’s ultimate ability is called Hostile Takeover, which sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to enter the new state. This Berserk state increases enemy attack speed but also forces them to basic attack anything around them—including their own allies.

Enemies in a Berserk state will prioritize attacking their own allied champions first, before turning onto neutral units. Afterward, the Berserk enemy will focus on Renata Glasc’s team, then Renata herself. This is the first time that true friendly fire has been introduced to League, which could bring a ton of intense moments where a fed enemy champion rips into their own team with a well-utilized ult.

The rest of her kit is also loaded to the brim with utility, including a rocket that roots an enemy and throws them in a target direction, and a rocket that both shields allies while damaging and slowing enemies that it passes through. She even has an ability called Bailout that gives an allied champion a temporary, three-second resurrect on death that can become permanent if that ally gets a kill or assist.

Check out all of her abilities here, and ready yourself for some madness when Patch 12.4 drops on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

