All rewards in League of Legends Swarm

You can earn various rewards while playing League of Legends’ new PvE mode Swarm. Across your many hours of playing this chaotic bullet heaven mode, you will earn multiple champions, all with their own unique abilities to help you take down the Primordians.

While you initially have to choose between Jinx and Seraphine, we promise there are several champions you will earn as you progress through the Swarm maps. Here are all the rewards you will get in League of Legends Swarm.

All LoL Swarm rewards and how to get them

The first and most obvious way to earn rewards in Swarm is by completing objectives. Yes, you actually have to play the game to earn free goodies. You start with two champions to select from, Jinx and Seraphine. By completing specific tasks within your Swarm games, you unlock new champions to play. Here are all champion rewards in Swarm and how to unlock them:

Leona : Upgrade Searing Shortbow to level two.

: Upgrade Searing Shortbow to level two. Illaoi : Upgrade Radiant Field to level four.

: Upgrade Radiant Field to level four. Briar : Defeat Briar on The Outskirts.

: Defeat Briar on The Outskirts. Yasuo : Defeat Bel’Veth on the Subterranean Lab.

: Defeat Bel’Veth on the Subterranean Lab. Riven : Defeat Rek’Sai on hard difficulty.

: Defeat Rek’Sai on hard difficulty. Aurora : Defeat 25 minibosses on hard difficulty.

: Defeat 25 minibosses on hard difficulty. Xayah: Complete a total of 20 Bel’Veth trials on hard difficulty.

Anima Squad pass

You can unlock Riven instantly with the Anima Squad pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can unlock Riven later in your Swarm playthrough, you can unlock her much quicker with the Anima Squad battle pass. Riot Games will release a themed battle pass for each event to coincide with its latest event. Since Anima Squad features heavily in the Swarm lore, having this pass themed around the Anima Squad makes sense. If you purchase the pass, you gain access to Riven instantly instead of having to complete various tasks.

