Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

LoL’s new champ Aurora and Swarm PvE mode are now live

Hop into LoL's newest summer event.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 01:09 pm

In League of Legends’ latest patch, players will finally get their hands on some of the most-anticipated content of the year: the game’s newest champion Aurora and the long-awaited Swarm PvE game mode.

With Patch 14.14, Aurora has been introduced today as League‘s newest skirmishing mage who zips between the physical realm and the spirit realm, using her abilities to bounce through battles while dealing significant amounts of damage. She’s also the first League champion added to the roster with autism, which is a huge step for better representation in the game’s diverse lineup of characters.

League of Legends splash art for Battle Bunny Aurora skin.
The brains behind the operation. Image via Riot Games

She can be played in both the top and mid lanes since she has plenty of escape tools, great mobility, and a unique ultimate that bridges the gap between the material world and the spirit world. She’s also being added to the Anima Squad universe, where players will be trying out League’s newest and most unique game mode, Swarm.

Swarm is a PvE experience that brings the wild gameplay of the bullet heaven genre to League, with four teammates fighting off waves of oncoming enemies as the heroic members of the Anima Squad. As the final bastion of hope for Earth against the indomitable Primordian threat, you’ll face off against destructive bosses while leveling up and gaining power in this fun and challenging WASD-based mode.

There are multiple champions you can pilot in Swarm, whether you’re a stalwart frontline tank like Leona, a fearless damage dealer like Yasuo or Jinx, or an interesting turncoat for the forces of good like Briar. Although Swarm’s gameplay is vastly different from the traditional Summoner’s Rift, you’ll still need to create a balanced team composition for success.

Whether you’re jumping into Swarm or trying out Aurora for the first time, there’s plenty to be excited about now that Patch 14.14 is live as of 1pm CT on July 17.

