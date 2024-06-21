All maps in LoL Swarm, explained

Swarm, the new PvE mode in League of Legends, is expanding the Anima Squad universe with new skins, a fresh storyline, and four new maps. To unlock all the playable champs and difficulty levels, players must progress through the story and explore all the areas of Final City.

Swarm stands out from the previous PvE modes in League for a few reasons, primarily because it introduces new mechanics and abilities. For example, for the first time in League, players will use WASD controls to move their characters.

League of Legends players will need to learn four new maps to get through the new Swarm game mode. Image via Riot Games

The newly minted mode brings the main characteristics of a bullet heaven survivor game into League, where players must run around killing enemies, gathering resources, and growing stronger through each run. With co-op play designed for up to four League players, the new mode emphasizes teamwork and strategic coordination, deviating from traditional solo survival games of the same genre.

Here are all the maps you’re going to battle across in Swarm.

The heart of the city

Cutting-edge technology and lush bushes are in perfect symbiosis in Final City. Image via Riot Games

The main city map, as Riot describes it, is a bustling urban environment that vividly brings the Anima Squad universe to life. This section of Final City is filled with lush greenery and buildings adorned with holographic images of Anima Squad members.

As players navigate the city, they can spot cannons along the coastlines, reflecting the city’s efforts to defend against the sea monster Primordians. The urban setting is vibrant and interactive, giving players a rich backdrop for their battles and several features to aid them in their fight against the hordes of enemies.

The destroyed part of Final City

Road barriers have been established in Final City to slow down the hordes of Primordians. Image via Riot Games

The destroyed part of the city offers a stark contrast to the previous—and probably first—map. This area depicts a ravaged landscape, showcasing the devastation caused by the Primordians’ invasion, which players will have to navigate and try using the environment to their advantage.

Despite its desolate appearance, this map includes functional elements like healing points where players can refill their health bars.

The underground laboratory

Industries and laboratories help repurpose the Primordians’ technology. Image via Riot Games

The underground laboratory map takes players into a high-tech setting beneath Final City, where the Primordians’ technology is repurposed to aid the Anima Squad in battle.

Although not much is known about this map for now, it’s presumed there will be other kinds of interactive features that might aid players in battle. Furthermore, since it’s known Primordian Briar will defect from her ranks to join the Anima Squad in Swarm’s story, it’s possible players will encounter her for the first time in the laboratory.

The coastline

Players can use interactive features in Swarm to take down their enemies, like these cannons. Image via Riot Games

In the story, the coastline forms the frontline of Final City’s stand against the sea monsters Primordians, so it presents itself as a scenic yet dangerous area where players must defend against threats from the sea. This map features a mix of natural and man-made elements, with more cannons and defensive structures lining the shores.

Swarm launches on July 17. Prepare to explore these diverse maps, unlock all champs, and join the Anima Squad in their last stand to save humanity.

