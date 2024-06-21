How many players can play in LoL’s new Swarm mode?

Prepare to jump into League of Legends’ newest PvE game mode, Swarm. Call up a squad of pals as you and your friends band together against waves of dangerous enemies and fight to protect Earth from an invasion that threatens all of humanity.

League’s Swarm PvE mode is a highly replayable co-op mode that tasks teams with a deep dive into the Anima Squad storyline while experiencing one of the most unique modes we’ve seen in League in the last decade. Described as a “bullet heaven” type game controlled with WASD, this is an adventure you won’t be able to put down.

If you’re looking to gather your forces in the fight for Earth, here’s all the information about the maximum number of players allowed in a game of Swarm in League.

What is LoL’s Swarm maximum player per game?

Four friends, countless foes. Image via Riot Games

League’s Swarm game mode will have a maximum of four players per lobby. When starting up a game of Swarm, each player loads into a lobby and chooses one of the available champions and the map they’d prefer playing on.

There are a handful of Swarm maps you can choose from, which vary in design and size, but clearing each map in the story mode will unlock higher difficulty levels and deeper content pathways. To unlock matchmaking, however, you must play in a premade party of up to four players and finish all the story-driven maps.

With four players, you can plan out specific champion combinations to help eliminate even more mobs while combining different weapons and Augments to decimate your foes. There are plenty of wild wombo combos to discover and plenty of enemies to slay.

