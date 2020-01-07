All of League’s new skins hitting the Rift in Patch 10.1

Riot Games is kicking off the new League of Legends season with a bang. A total of seven new skins are set to arrive on the live servers with Patch 10.1 by Jan. 15.

Fans of the Mecha skin line will be pleased with the newest batch of skins. In place of the annual Lunar New Year skins, Riot has created a new branch of the Mecha skin line named Mecha Kingdoms. The new skins feature Jax, Leona, Garen, Draven, and League’s newest juggernaut Sett as battle robots of epic proportions.

Jax’s Mecha Kingdoms skin will cost 1,820 RP as a legendary item, while the others will be priced at 1,350 RP. Mecha Kingdoms Garen is receiving the first Prestige Edition of 2020, which fans will be able to pick up with event tokens.

Additionally, Sylas is receiving his first skin since his release a year ago with a new Freljord look. The Unshackled’s new skin features the mage in a blue hood with a sleeveless shirt lined with fur and comes with four additional chromas for additional purchase.

Patch 10.1 is scheduled to hit the live servers tomorrow morning. All of these cosmetics won’t become available until Jan. 15, however.

Mecha Kingdoms Jax

Image via Riot Games

Mecha Kingdoms Sett

Image via Riot Games

Mecha Kingdoms Leona

Image via Riot Games

Mecha Kingdoms Draven

Image via Riot Games

Mecha Kingdoms Garen

Image via Riot Games

Prestige Mecha Kingdoms Garen

Image via Riot Games

Freljord Sylas

Image via Riot Games

Freljord Sylas will become available on Jan. 10. Sett and Mecha Kingdoms Sett will join the game on Jan. 14, while Mecha Kingdoms Garen Prestige Edition, Draven, Garen, Leona, and Jax will be added on Jan. 15.