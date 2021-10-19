Here are all the new and updated items coming to League of Legends’ 2022 preseason

League players will be getting some new toys to play with next year.

The year’s end is rapidly approaching and Riot Games is already planning some big things for League of Legends in 2022.

For the upcoming preseason, the developers will be adding a plethora of new items to the in-game shop to inject more variance into many builds that are made in today’s meta. In September, League‘s director of gameplay production Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee revealed that the team was looking to add some flavor to item paths by introducing two new mage items, two new tank items, and an item for assassin champions.

Here are all the new items headed to League for the 2022 preseason.

Crown of the Shattered Queen

70 Ability Power

250 Health

600 Mana

20 Ability Haste

You are Safeguarded, reducing incoming damage by 50 percent. Safeguard persists for 1.5 seconds after taking champion damage.

While Safeguarded, gain 10 to 40 Ability Power (by level).

(Regain Safeguard if you haven’t taken champion damage for 40 seconds).

Mythic Passive: One percent move speed and 50 health

Evenshroud

200 Health

20 Ability Haste

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

Repentance: After immobilizing champions or being immobilized, cause that target and all nearby enemies to Repent increasing the damage they take by 12 percent for five seconds

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items five armor and magic resist

Winter’s Approach

400 Health

500 Mana

15 Ability Haste

Awe: Gain bonus health equal to eight percent mana.

Mana Charge: Strike a target with an ability or attack to consume a charge and gain three bonus mana, doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 360 mana at which point this item transforms into Fimbulwinter.

Fimbulwinter

400 Health

860 Mana

15 Ability Haste

Awe: Gain bonus health equal to eight percent mana.

Everlasting: Immobilizing or slowing (melee only) an enemy champion consumes three percent of current mana and grants a shield for three seconds, absorbing damage. The shield is increased by 80 percent if more than one enemy is nearby.

Axiom Arc

55 Attack Damage

10 Lethality

25 Ability Haste

Refresh: Whenever a champion dies within three seconds of having damaged them, refund 25 percent of your ultimate ability’s total cooldown.

Shadowflame

80 Ability Power

250 Health

Damage to champions benefits from 10 to 20 magic penetration based on the target’s current health. (Max value at 1,000 or less health, minimum value at 2,500 or more health.)

Gain the max penetration if the target was recently affected by shields.

But these aren’t the only changes headed to the shop next year. There are much more familiar items that will be getting some adjustments in the preseason, which should also change up the meta for some champions moving forward.

Here are all the adjusted items coming to Summoner’s Rift.

Frostfire Gauntlet

350 Health

25 Armor

25 Magic Resist

20 Ability Haste

Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 12 plus one percent bonus magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25 percent against minions and 150 percent against jungle monsters) for three seconds.

Snowbind: Attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds and deal magic damage to all enemies in the area. Enemies that move across the field are slowed.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 health and six percent size.

Turbo Chemtank

350 Health

25 Armor

25 Magic Resist

20 Ability Haste

Active – Supercharged: Grants 40 percent move speed toward enemies or enemy turrets for four seconds. Once near an enemy (or after four seconds), a shockwave is emitted that slows nearby champions by 50 percent for 1.5 seconds (90-second cooldown).

Refuel: Moving and dealing damage fills up the Chemtank. At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals magic damage to all nearby enemies (increased by 25 percent against minions and 175 percent against jungle monsters).

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items five ability haste and 50 health.

Cosmic Drive

60 Ability Power

250 Health

30 Ability Haste

Five-percent Move Speed

After damaging champions with three separate attacks or spells, gain 30-percent move speed (decaying to 15 percent) and 40 ability power until leaving combat.

Horizon Focus

110 Ability Power

150 Health

Now also includes slows to trigger Horizon Focus. (Rylai’s Crystal Scepter also works).

Demonic Embrace

60 Ability Power

450 Health

Dealing ability damage burns enemies for 2/1.2 percent max health magic damage every second for four seconds.

Convert two percent of your bonus health to ability power.

Seraph’s Embrace

80 Ability Power

860 Mana

250 Health

Gain ability haste equal to 1.3 percent bonus mana.

Restore health equal to 40 percent of mana spent, up to 25 to 50 plus 10 percent ability power per cast.

Toggles can restore the same amount per one second.

Force of Nature

350 Health

70 Magic Resist

Five-percent Move Speed

Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy champions grants a stack of Steadfast (max six). Enemy immobilizing effects grant an additional two stacks.

Dissipate: While at six stacks of Steadfast, take 20 percent reduced magic damage and gain 10 percent increased move speed.

Knight’s Vow

400 Health

10 Ability Haste

150 percent Base Health Regen

Active – Pledge: Designate an ally who is Worthy.

Sacrifice: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10 percent of damage they take to you and heal for eight percent of the damage dealt by your Worthy ally to champions. If they have less than 30 percent health, the damage reduction is increased to 20 percent.

Abyssal Mask

400 Health

30 Magic Resist

10 Ability Haste

Unmake: Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing their magic resist. For each cursed enemy, gain seven magic resist.

All of these changes will be hitting the live servers on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with Patch 11.23.

