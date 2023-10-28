Nexus Blitz is back in League of Legends for the first time since 2021. As players have spent the past few days reacquainting themselves with the beloved game mode following its launch this week, a certain group of champs have proven far too strong. As such, 13 of these champions have received severe nerfs specifically in Nexus Blitz this weekend.

The full list of buffs and nerfs was revealed by Riot tech designer “CptCubone” on Twitter today, with the changes now live in League.

As opposed to the Summoner’s Rift, Nexus Blitz takes place in the setting of the Temple of Lily and Lotus—a significantly smaller map with only two lanes and four turrets defending the Inhibitor and Nexus for either side. Since League’s champions are balanced for the Rift, appropriate adjustments need to be made for other maps such as the Howling Abyss to prevent certain champions from having an advantage in the new setting.

Top win rate champs such as Brand and Kog’Maw have found great success in the smaller jungle according to stats site Mobalytics, with a fastened clear that can easily bridge into an upper lane gank facilitated by their CC. Aside from that, champions like Seraphine have proven to be a nuisance within the lane with such a high damage output.

Some of the minigames limit mobility by forcing players into a designated section of the map, making poke-heavy champions such as Taliyah and Zyra nearly impossible to counter.

Meanwhile, assassins such as Akali and Evelynn are receiving buffs to their ability haste and damage taken for the sake of survivability. Having so many champs in one tight space makes it easy for them to be CC’ed and burst down so it’ll allow them to last a little longer. Needless to say, there are still a few that could use a little love.

A heft damage nerf for Kog’Maw. Image via Riot Games

Nerfs

Brand

10 percent less damage dealt, five percent bonus damage taken

Jinx

Five percent less damage dealt, five percent bonus damage taken

Kayle

10 percent less damage dealt, five percent bonus damage taken

Kog’Maw

10 percent less damage dealt, five percent bonus damage taken

Maokai

Five percent less heal/shield power, five percent bonus damage taken

Nasus

Five percent less damage dealt

Seraphine

Five percent less damage dealt, 10 percent less heal/shield power

Sivir

Five percent less damage dealt, five percent bonus damage taken

Sona

Five percent less damage dealt, five percent less heal/shield power

Swain

Five percent less damage dealt, five percent bonus damage taken

Taliyah

Five percent less damage dealt, 10 less ability haste

Ziggs

Five percent less damage dealt, 10 less ability haste

Zyra

Five percent less damage dealt, five percent bonus damage taken

Buffs

Akali is receiving a slight Nexus Blitz buff. Image via Riot Games

Akali

+20 bonus Ability Haste, 10 percent less damage taken

Bard

+20 bonus Ability Haste, 10 percent less damage taken, 20 percent more heal/shield power

Evelynn

+20 bonus Ability Haste, 10 percent less damage taken

LeBlanc

+20 bonus Ability Haste, 10 percent less damage taken

Nidalee

Five percent bonus damage dealt, 10 percent less damage taken, 10 percent bonus heal/shield power

Nunu & Willump

+20 bonus Ability Haste, 10 percent less damage taken, five percent bonus damage dealt

Thresh

+20 bonus Ability Haste, 10 percent less damage taken, five percent bonus damage dealt

Hotfixes

The Prize Fight event will properly reset cooldowns on round start.

Red Buff and Blue Buff will no longer randomly spawn additional buff pickups.

