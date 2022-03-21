A massive 603,524 viewers tuned in to watch T1 complete the perfect LCK split

League of Legends fans witnessed history on March 20 when T1 became the first team in the LCK to reach 18-0 in the regular season.

It turns out that hundreds of thousands of people tuned in on Sunday to watch T1 complete the perfect LCK split. A total of 603,524 viewers watched T1’s match against DRX, according to Esports Charts.

Not far behind on the list of the most-watched League of Legends matches last week was T1’s recent game against Liiv SANDBOX, which peaked at an impressive 504,397 viewers.

These two matches weren’t the most-watched series in the 2022 LCK Spring Split, though. In week six of the split, T1’s match against DWG KIA peaked at 827,466 viewers, according to Esports Charts.

The teams’ other matchup, which took place in week three, was the second most-watched series, bringing in 761,306 viewers. Out of the five games that had the highest peak viewers in the split, only one didn’t include T1.

With a perfect regular season sealed, T1 now aim to conquer the playoffs, which kick off on Wednesday, March 23. Faker and his teammates will join the action in the semifinals on the weekend.