The 2021 LCK Spring Split kicks off on Jan. 13

The LCK is making its return on Jan. 13, kickstarting the 2021 League of Legends season.

The Korean league, which underwent a shiny new rebrand on Jan. 4, will feature 10 teams with returning organizations Afreeca Freecs, DAMWON, DragonX, Gen.G, Hanwha Life, KT Roster, and T1, along with newly named Liiv SANDBOX, Nongshim RedForce, and Fredit BRION.

The full schedule for the season has yet to be revealed but similar to previous years, the league is expected to return to a best-of-three double round-robin format. The top five teams by the end of the split will compete in the playoffs in April.

It remains to be seen if the LCK will be played live in LoL Park, Seoul’s 400-seat esports stadium, or if like last month’s KeSPA Cup, teams will play online from home due to safety precautions.

DAMWON, now known as DWG KIA, will look to continue their reign of terror and defend their title in 2021 after winning the 2020 LCK Summer Split, Worlds 2020, and the KeSPA Cup in dominant fashion.