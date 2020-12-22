DAMWON Gaming partners with KIA Motors, will name LCK team ‘DWG KIA’

The League of Legends Worlds Championship winners will have a new name in 2021.

DAMWON Gaming, who defeated Suning to bring League’s world title back to South Korea, will be known as DWG KIA starting in 2021 in a naming rights deal with KIA Motors, according to a report by Ashley Kang. The team will also sport a new logo and uniform.

[Official] KIA Motors @Kia_Worldwide becomes the official naming sponsor for DAMWON Gaming.



From 2021, @DamwonGaming Gaming will officially become "DWG KIA", under a new team logo and uniform as they head into the franchised #LCK (cont) pic.twitter.com/LMR0Y68Rt0 — Ashley Kang #LCK (@AshleyKang) December 21, 2020

KIA has served as the LEC’s automotive sponsor since the beginning of the 2019 season. The company and league extended its deal, which included a presenting sponsorship slot and naming rights for awards, before last season.

“After a long consideration process, we are glad [DWG] has come to a sponsorship agreement,” a DWG source told Kang. “The fact our new sponsorship partner already has a track record of reaching out to international fans through esports sponsorship should fill the DWG KIA fans with excitement.”

The 2021 LCK season will be the first in its new franchised format. Following in the footsteps of its North American and European counterparts, 10 partnered teams will compete without the threat of relegation.

The league, as well as other domestic competitions, are expected to begin in early 2021.