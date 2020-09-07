LEC’s 2020 Summer Split finals between G2 and Fnatic peaked at more than one million viewers

This was the LEC's most popular match ever.

A new record of unique viewers for professional League of Legends in Europe was set yesterday during the 2020 LEC Summer Split finals between G2 Esports and Fnatic.

The previous record of 898,000 viewers, which was set last week, was surpassed. Over 1,002,000 viewers tuned in to see G2 sweep Fnatic yesterday, according to data from Esports Charts.

G2 vs. Fnatic is usually one of the most-anticipated matchups of the LEC playoffs, regardless of their regular season performances. Most fans know that even if they have poor games in the regular split, they usually bounce back in the playoffs due to their veteran best-of-five experience.

G2 improved their playoff performance this split after being dropped to the lower bracket last split by MAD Lions. They won the first round but then lost to Fnatic in the second in one of the best series this year. Both teams pulled out all the tricks up their sleeves, but Fnatic triumphed in the end.

G2 bounced back, however, and took down Rogue in the lower bracket in another close best-of-five series. That set up their desired rematch against Fnatic yesterday and they took down their rivals 3-0, mimicking the Spring Split finals.

With the LEC Summer split concluded, G2 will be the LEC’s first seed going into the 2020 World Championship. This means they’ll avoid immediately facing other first seeds from other regions, such as Damwon Gaming or Top Esports. Fnatic, however, run the risk of getting such strong and dominant teams in their group.

The World Championship begins on Sept. 25 and runs through Oct. 31.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.