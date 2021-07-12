100 Thieves take sole control of first place in the 2021 LCS Summer Split standings with emphatic win over TSM

With only three weeks left in the 2021 Summer Split, every top team in the LCS is looking to build some momentum heading into the playoffs. For 100 Thieves, beating TSM to break their tie for first place and become the definitive top team in NA is a great way to gain some confidence for the rest of the season.

Before this match, 100 Thieves stumbled through their last two games, losing to both Golden Guardians and a surging Evil Geniuses squad. Even though they were still at the top of the regular season standings, it was worrisome for a roster that was looking to establish themselves as the squad to beat in the region.

This HUGE win puts the #100T squad in sole possession of first place in the #LCS



It was a tough weekend, but a massive GG to the team for ending strong #100WIN pic.twitter.com/OuYvZpFVx2 — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) July 11, 2021

TSM, on the other hand, also had a difficult time this weekend with a loss against Counter Logic Gaming. They had a better showing in their win against Golden Guardians, but this game was the litmus test to decide who will be leading the league when the postseason begins this coming August.

Unfortunately for TSM, one single teamfight at the 16-minute mark decided their fate and allowed 100T to snowball their early lead into a win. The Thieves’ team composition allowed them to be far more proactive than TSM, since they did not need to rely on late-game scaling to become powerful. With picks like Olaf, Gwen, and Sylas, they could continue pushing the tempo in order to force TSM into bad teamfights.

Still in first place! #100Win



A solid win from the squad closes out Week 6. Catch the highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/RQdVUXC3Nx — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) July 11, 2021

From that point onward, 100T controlled every neutral objective and denied TSM any room to breathe. The team’s talented jungler Closer finished the game with six kills, three assists, and no deaths, as he helped provide valuable pressure across the map to allow his laners the room to execute their game plans. Later on, he was unstoppable in the teamfights, and none of the TSM players had enough damage to burn through his healing.

With a playoff spot locked in for 100 Thieves, the team will now set their sights on finishing the summer on a strong note. Next week, they have matches against Team Dignitas, Team Liquid, and FlyQuest, where they’ll be able to test their mettle and strategies against more fierce LCS competition.