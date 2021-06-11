100 Thieves hand TSM first loss of 2021 LCS Summer Split

Despite 100 Thieves’ 2-1 record across last weekend’s games, fans and analysts alike were left scratching their heads watching the team’s big offseason pickup in the mid lane, Abbedagge, play three consecutive games on a traditionally supportive and passive champion in Karma.

Tonight, the former Schalke 04 mid laner took the training wheels off against fellow European import PowerOfEvil and TSM in a dominant performance that saw him rack up five kills on Akali. In just four games, Abbedagge has added immense depth to a team that relied on finding success through its bottom lane last split. The team now has the option to spread its resources much more efficiently around the map.

All told, Abbedagge finished tonight’s game with a scoreline of 6/0/4 across the 31-minute affair, displaying elements of versatility and flashiness throughout the game. In fact, his KDA of 9.2 ranks second among all LCS mid laners—only Team Liquid’s Jensen posts a higher mark at 10.0, according to League of Legends stats site Games of Legends.

As far as TSM goes, tonight’s loss shouldn’t warrant any alarm-sounding for TSM fans. When compared to all of the LCS teams to make head-scratching roster moves at the top of the Summer Split, TSM has remained comparatively stable. The team’s core starting lineup has remained totally intact heading into the season’s second half, and so far, the team has been rewarded.

With an impressive record of 3-1 this summer, and a total record of 15-7 on the year, TSM is in first place in the LCS for the first time in three years—even with tonight’s loss in mind. And, to make its current situation even sweeter, its main competitors in Cloud9 and Team Liquid appear to be in states of roster-focused turmoil.

Tonight’s result, though, allows 100 Thieves to creep a little bit closer to TSM’s throne atop the league, as the two teams are separated by just one game moving into the rest of the weekend. 100 Thieves will have the chance to capitalize and make a push for first place with matchups against Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses to close out their weekend, while TSM will face off against FlyQuest and CLG in an effort to quickly get back on track.