Stranger Things star David Harbour unveils absurdly powerful Last Epoch item he helped design

A new unique item in Last Epoch is being introduced as part of the 1.0 update and full launch, and it has stranger origins than most other gear you’ll be hunting for.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour, an avid gamer, worked with Last Epoch developer Eleventh Hour Games to create a unique item for the Acolyte class—and the result looks absurdly strong.

Stranger Things indeed. Image via DkHarbour on Instagram

Harbour shared the first look at his Unique item, Wraithlord’s Harbour, on Instagram (spotted by Icy Veins), revealing bonuses that make the Unique Helm a must-have for anyone selecting the Necromancer mastery. It makes your Summon Wraith skill summon a Wraithlord instead.

The Wraithlord summons other Wraiths while in combat, and when you’re at the maximum number of Wraiths, it casts necrotic beams and consumes all non-Wraith minions (like Skeletons) to “empower itself”—resulting in a temporary increase to its maximum health and boosting Spell Damage for 10 seconds.

Players on Reddit swiftly jumped on the reveal and discussed the Wraithlord’s Harbour Unique item. Many said it threw their plans into disarray about which starting class to choose, with some players questioning their prior choices. One player declared “every single unique in Last Epoch is cooler than all of the legendaries in Diablo 4 combined,” and it’s hard not to agree.

Another player said Wraithlord’s Harbour is “like Path of Exile‘s reaper” but way cooler, while others identified that the item may explain the nerfs to Wraiths that were unveiled as part of the patch notes for Last Epoch‘s 1.0 update.

Though the partnership with Harbour is undoubtedly awesome, I can’t help but think Eleventh Hour Games missed a trick and should have spoken to Millie Bobby Brown, too, as she’s the real Eleven.