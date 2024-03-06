Last Epoch: What are prophecies, explained

The Circle of Fortune is one of the two factions players can choose from in Last Epoch, and while it may not initially seem like the best one, it offers the chance to get rare and unique loot from prophecies.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about prophecies in Last Epoch.

Prophecies in Last Epoch: What are they and how do they work?

You can reroll prophecies if you don’t see a good one for your character. Image via Eleventh Hour Games.

Prophecies are objectives you can complete in the Circle of Fortune faction in Last Epoch that offers guaranteed loot. These objectives typically involve killing a specific number and type of monster, and they may also have a condition, meaning where or in what situation you have to complete the task.

For example, the Influence Arctus Prophecy tasks you with killing the Emperor of Corpses in the Reign of Dragons Timeline (110 Corruption) to get Exalted Gloves, and you can fulfill this two times.

Getting guaranteed unique and exalted gear in Last Epoch is gamechanging. However, you must first unlock and complete the prophecies to get them.

How to unlock prophecies in Last Epoch

Prophecies are only accessible to those in the Circle of Fortune faction in the Upper District of Maj’Elka in Last Epoch. If you’re already a member of the Circle of Fortune, you can head to Maj’Elka and get your prophecies. If you aren’t, you can change to this faction by opening the faction page keybind (Y) and selecting leave faction. Then, all you need to do is join the Circle of Fortune faction.

Think before you change: If you swap to the Circle of Fortune, you will lose all of your faction gear.

As long as you are a Circle of Fortune member, you can complete prophecies for loot. Best of all, if you’re choosing to play Last Epoch offline, you can still complete these prophecies, making the Circle of Fortune faction the best and most accessible faction in Last Epoch.

How to get prophecies in Last Epoch

You can get prophecies in Last Epoch by interacting with the telescopes at the Observatory in Maj’Elka and using your faction’s favor; a currency you can earn by completing quests, monoliths, dungeons, and arenas.

In the Observatory, four telescopes will show prophecies that offer different categories of Last Epoch rewards. They include:

Accessories (Amulets, Relics, and Rings) Armor (Body armor, legs/greaves, gloves/gauntlets, helmets/helms) Idols Weapons

You can refine these telescopes, and thus the items you can get and the way to get them, by using lenses, which are purchasable from the Faction vendor in the Observatory. As you progress your Last Epoch rank, you will eventually unlock all three lens slots, meaning you can refine the prophecies you get even more.

If you don’t like campaign events, you can block campaign prophecies using the Obscuring Lens of Storytelling. Image via Eleventh Hour Games.

Completing Last Epoch prophecies may take time, but they are worth it because you are guaranteed loot, some of which are high-grade, and can be used to craft Legendary gear.