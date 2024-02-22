How to get and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch

There are a few different ways to acquire and equip shiny new gear in Last Epoch, including via Prophecies, Telescopes, and Lenses within the Circle of Fortune. This article explores how Lenses work in Last Epoch, as well as how to get your hands on them.

How to obtain and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch

What are Lenses in Last Epoch?

A Lens for every occasion. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Lenses are special modifier items you can use on Telescopes in the Observatory. You can switch Lenses on the four Telescopes to enhance them and give you the chance to refine the Prophecies you find.

With more refined Prophecies, you can get better quality items and reduce your chances of getting random items, increasing your likelihood of obtaining equipment and gear that’s more in line with your chosen build.

How to use Lenses in Last Epoch

You can equip Lenses to Telescopes to make the rewards from Prophecies a little more personalized. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

To use Lenses, simply equip them to the Telescope you want to find Prophecies with. You will only be able to do so if you have the correct Lens on hand, as there are two types: Regional Lenses and Greater Lenses.

Regional Lenses are specific to one type of item and one Telescope. But, you can use Greater Lenses on any of the four Telescopes. Greater Lenses also have an additional bonus, in that you can make them stronger when you use multiple versions of the same kind of Lens.

Lenses are permanent items, so they will remain in your inventory once you’ve bought them. They can be slotted into a Telescope, but can also be removed and stored. They can’t be consumed and won’t deplete when used.

Where can you get Lenses in Last Epoch?

There are vendors in the Circle of Fortune where you can purchase Lenses. Vendors sell both Regional and Greater Lenses, though some are more costly than others.

You can purchase Lenses for Favor. The Favor that you gain will change depending on the number of experience points you get for each slain enemy and finished quest. As you continue through the game, you get the chance to earn more Favor by tackling more challenging quests and enemies.

How to unlock all three Lens slots in Last Epoch

There are three Lens slots available that are used to equip Lenses onto Telescopes. To unlock all of them, you need to start ranking up in the Circle of Fortune. You can raise your Rank by gaining Reputation, which you can do through a few methods. You can earn experience by completing quests and defeating enemies, passively build up your Reputation by playing the game, and fulfill Prophecies.

You can unlock the three Lens slots when you reach certain Ranks with the Circle of Fortune. The first slot unlocks at rank two, the second unlocks at rank five, and the third unlocks at rank nine.

There are also various perks you can unlock for your Lenses as you rank up, so let’s take a look at them.

Rank two: Increased chance of specific item type Prophecy Lenses becoming available for purchase.

Increased chance of specific item type Prophecy Lenses becoming available for purchase. Rank three: Unlocks the Block Activity Type Lenses.

Unlocks the Block Activity Type Lenses. Rank four: Increased chance of specific Item Rarity Prophecy Lenses becoming available for purchase.

Increased chance of specific Item Rarity Prophecy Lenses becoming available for purchase. Rank five: Unlocks the Block High Corruption (50+) Lenses

Unlocks the Block High Corruption (50+) Lenses Rank seven: Unlocks Special Greater Lens. Prophecies cost 80% more Favor and can be used twice as much.

Unlocks Special Greater Lens. Prophecies cost 80% more Favor and can be used twice as much. Rank eight: Unlocks Special Greater Lens. Prophecies cost 90% more Favor and offer double rewards-type.

Lenses are incredibly helpful modifiers that can help make the gear and equipment you gain via Prophecies more specific to your needs, rather than random picks.

If you’re planning on joining the Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch, make sure you start ranking up, gaining Favor, and purchasing Lenses as soon as you can. Don’t forget to check out the full 1.0 patch notes for Last Epoch for more info.