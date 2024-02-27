How to switch factions in Last Epoch

Last Epoch’s Item Factions system works like a charm, but unraveling its complexities isn’t a walk in the park.

Committing to a single faction in Last Epoch isn’t easy, especially since you’ll be venturing through the world of Eterra across several different eras. Both the Merchant’s Guild and the Circle of Fortune have great things to offer, but you might change your mind further down the line. Luckily, if you’re unhappy with your initial choice, you can switch factions at any time—but not without consequences.

When are Factions unlocked in Last Epoch?

Screenshot via Eleventh Hour Games on YouTube

If you’re on your first playthrough of Last Epoch, you unlock factions in chapter nine. Zerrick gives you the Merchants and Fortune Tellers side quest. Upon receiving this quest, you’re able to align yourself with one of two factions.

If you’re starting another character, however, you can align with a faction as early as chapter one, allowing you to tailor that character’s progression from the get-go.

How to change Factions in Last Epoch

If you find yourself dissatisfied with your initial choice or are simply curious about the other faction’s offerings, you can change your faction allegiance at any time, both in online and offline mode.

Simply press the designated key (typically Y) and select the Leave Faction option. But, be prepared to unequip all faction-specific gear beforehand, as you won’t be able to carry it over to your new faction.

Should you switch Factions in Last Epoch?

While the option to switch factions provides flexibility, it’s not without its consequences. In short, you won’t lose progress, but you will lose favor and access to faction-specific loot.

Here’s what you need to know before making the switch in Last Epoch:

Upon switching factions, you’ll temporarily lose access to any traded items and purchases made from the Bazaar.

Any accumulated favors from your current faction will be lost, rendering any faction-specific items unusable.

Fortunately, your faction rank remains intact even after switching allegiances. If you were at Merchants’ Guild rank six and decided to switch to the Circle of Fortune, then later return to the Merchants’ Guild, you’ll still be rank six.

How to fix the “You must unequip faction items first” error in Last Epoch

Screenshot via Eleventh Hour Games on YouTube

If you’re trying to switch factions in Last Epoch and this message keeps popping up, there’s a step you need to take first.

Some items you acquired after joining a faction are tagged for that faction. You can’t use items tagged for one faction if you don’t belong to it. This tag is displayed in the bottom right corner of the item’s description. In the image above, you’ll notice that Dragonsong belongs to the Circle of Fortune faction.

You can’t use faction items when you leave the faction. So, if you’re wearing a pair of Avarice Gloves tagged for the Circle of Fortune, or any other weapon, body armor, or lenses, you need to unequip them before switching factions.