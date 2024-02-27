Last Epoch: How to get the Avarice Gloves

Getting the best gear in Last Epoch, especially in the early game, can be all the difference between life and a nasty, run-ending death. One set of gloves you can get early to help on that front is the unique item Avarice, but getting it can be tricky.

How to get the Avarice gloves in Last Epoch, explained

All masteries can benefit from increased Health and Leech Rates. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

You can get the Avarice gloves in Last Epoch by completing the Erza’s Ledger quest. In this quest, you are tasked by Erza, an NPC in the Last Refuge Outskirts, with finding and returning his ledger. Once you return his ledger, you will be given the Avarice gloves. But, like all good items, there’s a catch.

During this quest, you can betray Erza and give the ledger to Artem. Doing so means you forfeit the Avarice gloves and instead earn the Gambler’s Fallacy, a unique amulet.

Should you get Avarice or Gambler’s Fallacy?

Due to the health regeneration, increased Leech Rate (minimum of 30 percent), and 10 armor provided by the gloves, Avarice is the reward you should choose when completing the Erza’s Ledger quest in Last Epoch. It has great stats for all masteries.

On top of its stats, the Avarice gloves also offer more mana (minimum of plus five), which is excellent for mana-heavy classes, like Mages and Warlocks, and the bonus health means it’s a fantastic item for the masteries that are easy to kill. Picking these gloves up means you, hopefully, won’t die as frequently, at least in the early game.

However, to get the most of the stats, specifically, the three percent of your Elemental Damage Leeches as health, you should consider getting these gloves for a class that deals Elemental damage. As a bonus, you’ll also get a 13 percent increase in your Elemental Resistances.

It’s not to say Gambler’s Fallacy is a bad amulet, as it offers Health when you critically strike and increases your critical strike chance if you haven’t dealt a crit recently. But the downside is your critical strike chance is reduced by half if you have hit, which means you’ll deal less damage over time. So, it’s not great for those with high critical strike chances.

The Avarice gloves are among the best early-game gloves in Last Epoch, but you won’t actually get them if you accidentally, or intentionally, complete the quest by betraying Erza. So, be sure to check who you’re giving the ledger to, or you won’t be able to get the Avarice gloves in Last Epoch unless you create a new character.