Last Epoch login problems – how to fix stuck on connecting error

Unable to log in or connect to Last Epoch’s servers? Log-in hiccups are a common issue in online games. While server hiccups are often the culprit, there can be multiple reasons why you are unable to connect or log into the game. Luckily, I’ve just the workarounds you need right now.

How to fix login problems and stuck on connecting error in Last Epoch

Yep, bugs are the worst, especially bugs in Last Epoch. Besides server downtime, log-in problems and the infamous stuck on connecting error in Last Epoch can result from various triggers on your side, including internet hiccups, incomplete updates, and more. Thankfully, there are ways to fix the problem if it’s on your side.

Now, before you try the workarounds, I need you to check if Last Epoch’s servers are down. This is because if server downtime is the culprit, no amount of effort from your end will fix the log-in or connection issues you are facing right now. In this case, you’ve to wait for the servers to be back up or for an official announcement.

If the servers are up and running, try restarting the game and your system to help mitigate minor issues. If the problem persists, it’s probably an issue from your end which is causing the error. Try these workarounds:

Check if you have linked your Last Epoch account to Steam

If you didn’t purchase Last Epoch from Steam, you need to link your Last Epoch account to Steam to avoid log-in issues. To do so, visit this page and follow the steps. Once the migration is complete, check if the log-in issues or stuck on connecting error persists.

Troubleshoot your network

Check if your network is stable. You may have trouble logging in or connecting to the servers if your internet ping spikes randomly or if your network isn’t loss free. If you’re connected to a WiFi, try switching to a wired connection.

You can try rebooting the router and modem to refresh the connection. You can also check if switching to a faster DNS solves the issue. If nothing works, give your ISP a call for support.

Verify integrity of game files (Steam)

Some players were able to fix log-in issues in Last Epoch by verifying the integrity of files. Follow these steps:

Open Steam and right-click on Last Epoch in your library. Select Properties and then go to the Installed Files tab. Here, click on the Verify integrity of game file option.

Allow the process to complete and then try logging into the game.

Check if your antivirus is blocking Last Epoch’s features

Lastly, check if Windows Defender or the antivirus program on your PC is blocking Last Epoch’s features. Here’s how to do so if you’re using Windows Defender:

Type Firewall & network protection in the search bar and click the Settings option.

Click the Allow an app through firewall option and then select Allow another app.

Next, click Browse and locate the Last Epoch executable.

Add it to the list of allowed apps through your firewall.

Now, check if the issue persists. Players using other third-party antivirus programs will need to check the respective program’s firewall settings and allow Last Epoch through the barrier.