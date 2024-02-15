Last Epoch: How to fix the Immortal Empire quest bug

Most quests in Last Epoch are self-explanatory, and turning them in doesn’t take long unless something is fundamentally wrong, like in the Immortal Empire quest. A bug prevents players from completing this quest, but luckily, it has a simple fix.

When I first encountered this bug in Last Epoch, it appeared right after I spoke to the Outcast Seer. I was expecting a fight, but nothing spawned. This caused me to roam all around the area, and the roaming eventually led me to fix the Immortal Empire quest bug.

Such errors can be trivial for casual players, but if you’re looking to reach the max level in Last Epoch, you’ll want to resolve all bugs as quickly as possible to proceed.

How can you fix the Immortal Empire quest bug in Last Epoch?

Random bugs can only delay you for so long. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

To fix the Immortal Empire quest bug, move to the next area on the map, The Fallen Tower. When you enter the new zone, the Immortal Empire quest will automatically complete itself.

Alternatively, you can also try returning to a previous boss area. Fighting them one more time was also reported as a working fix on a Reddit thread discussing progressing through the Immortal Empire quest.

If these in-game solutions don’t work for you, re-logging in will be the third best option. After restarting Last Epoch three or four times, the Immortal Empire quest bug resolves itself.

While there have been players who fixed this bug by joining others’ Last Epoch parties, the three above should be enough to get you back on track. Other elements can also start acting up when Last Epoch’s servers are down. Check the game’s server status before applying any fixes. If the servers aren’t operational, you’ll need to wait for Eleventh Hour to get them back online.