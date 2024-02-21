Last Epoch: All Circle of Fortune Rank rewards

Two Factions are available to join in Last Epoch following the 1.0 update and full release, with the Circle of Fortune offering some great rewards for your efforts.

Recommended Videos

You can only be aligned to one Faction at a time in Last Epoch, and aligning with the Merchant’s Guild will provide a different way to obtain valuable items than the Circle of Fortune—though the latter comes with the excitement of obtaining a drop for yourself.

If you want to know all the benefits you can obtain by joining the Circle of Fortune, we’ve got all the information you need.

Every Circle of Fortune Rank reward in Last Epoch

Goodies to grab. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

The bonuses provided by joining the Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch are not unlocked automatically. Instead, additional bonuses are unlocked when you increase your Faction Rank—which can be done by defeating enemies and completing quests.

Every bonus provided as a reward in the Circle of Fortune is focused on giving better items or more items when drops occur, making grinding for gear easier. But items that drop while aligned with the Circle of Fortune cannot be equipped by your character if you switch to the Merchant’s Guild.

You can see all the rewards available in the Circle of Fortune in the table below.