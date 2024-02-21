How to join the Merchant’s Guild in Last Epoch

Factions are one of the major features introduced in Last Epoch‘s 1.0 update and full release, and you need to know how to join the Merchant’s Guild if you want to buy and sell items to other players.

The Merchant’s Guild is one of the first two Factions introduced in Last Epoch alongside the Circle of Fortune, introducing a much-requested feature from the extensive early access period. Having said that, Last Epoch’s Factions aren’t immediately available.

If you want to join the Merchant’s Guild in Last Epoch and are wondering how to do it, we’ve got all the details you need below.

Where is the Merchant’s Guild in Last Epoch?

The Bazaar is your target. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

You cannot join the Merchant’s Guild in Last Epoch until chapter nine of the campaign, as you need access to the Maj’Elka Upper District in the Divine Era. Though you visit Maj’Elka earlier in the campaign, it will not be in the right era and you won’t be able to access the Merchant’s Guild.

When you arrive at the Maj’Elka Upper District in the Divine Era, speak to an NPC called Zerrick who will give you a description of both available Factions, and provide directions to their respective bases of operations. The Merchant’s Guild is at the Bazaar and you can speak to Nama to join.

To unlock all the benefits of the Merchant’s Guild in Last Epoch, increase your Faction Rank and Favor. Improving your Faction Rank increases the quality of items you can buy and sell in the Bazaar, while you need Favor to list and buy items.

You can increase your Faction Rank by defeating enemies or completing quests. Progress is never lost and is shared account-wide, though players in different game modes have separate Faction Ranks. Your Faction Ranks will reset at the end of the Cycle.