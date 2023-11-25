What is Overtime Bonus in Lethal Company? Answered

Looking to get some extra money with the Overtime Bonus in Lethal Company? All you need is a bit of RNG on your side and the courage to venture into the same Facility again and again.

This guide will show how to get Overtime Bonus in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company: What is Overtime Bonus and how do you get it?

Keep docking at the same Moon to receive a bonus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Overtime Bonus is extra money you get by repeatedly revisiting a Facility before you sell scrap to meet your quota. This bonus is not achieved by staying on a Moon past its curfew. The ship always leaves at midnight and you’ll want to be out of there before 5pm to avoid monsters like the Forest Giant and Eyeless Dogs. You get Overtime Bonus by repeatedly visiting the same Moon. You can do this at any Moon, including those that cost money (Rend, Dine, and Titan).

All you need to do is land on the Moon, return to orbit after completing a scrap run, and use the console command lever to land again. Do not type and confirm to land on another Moon via the Terminal or you’ll have to pay a large fee again to go back to Rend, Dine, and Titan. While you do not pay a fee for the other Moons, you need to keep visiting them to ensure you get the Overtime Bonus.

The more you revisit the same Moon, the higher your Overtime Bonus will be. There is also a higher chance a weather report occurs, so keep this in mind. But you’ll need to visit the Moon even if it’s Eclipsed if you want a higher bonus. You’ll get your Overtime Bonus after selling scrap at the Company Building to complete your quota. Once you hit the quota, you’ll receive your pay and the Overtime Bonus.

There are multiple strategies to survive and beat Lethal Company. You can either save scrap to sell for future quotas or sell everything for extra money to spend at the Store. What you choose will determine the amount of credit you have available for future expeditions. You can spend credit from selling scrap at the the Store, and you don’t need to save up your credit unless you want a specific item like the Jetpack or Zap Gun.