What does the Luck Potion and Luck Stat do in Dark and Darker?

Dark and Darker is a loot-based game. And just like any other of the type, it has a Luck stat and potions enhancing it. But players are often confused about these two and wonder: What exactly does Luck do in Dark and Darker? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

What does Luck do in Dark and Darker?

Loot is core to the Dark and Darker experience, and Luck helps obtain more of it. Image via IRONMACE

To put it bluntly: Luck increases your odds of finding better items and decreases the odds of finding ones of lower quality in Dark and Darker. Luck is a stat any of your characters carry. It has a cap of 500 and can be enhanced in numerous ways, and it’s part of a mathematically complex system that dictates and calculates what loot you will find and where. However, depending on the type of lobby you’re in (Normals or High-Roller) and what you’re looting (Unique mobs, common spawns, common or unique chests, etc.) the Luck stat will have a different impact.

In general, players should observe a drop in Poor-quality items and a significant spike in Common ones with a higher Luck stat. Rare items in Normal mode should also appear significantly more often, though in Normal mode they will still be, well, Rare. Luck makes more impact in the High Roller mode where players with a ton of Luck on their character can expect to find way more Rare and Epic items.

How does Luck potion work in Dark and Darker?

With enough actual luck you may even extract your bounty. Screenshot by Dot Esports via SGF

The Luck potion works basically by directly increasing your Luck stat. Luck potions come in Uncommon and Epic rarities and grant players a random amount of luck. For the Uncommon version, you can expect either 20, 50, or 80 bonus Luck with each use, whereas the Epic variant grants you 50, 100, or 150 bonus Luck. While these amounts may seem significant, the amount of Luck is not directly proportionate to its effect, so players won’t see too much of a difference in Normal mode where item rarities are geared towards the lower end.

How to increase Luck in Dark and Darker

Imagine all the High Roller treasure you’d get with 500 Luck. Image via IRONMACE

Aside from the Potion of Luck we’ve discussed above, players can also gain Luck from the Bard’s Wanderer’s Luck perk which grants 50 Luck. 10 additional Luck can be obtained with the Golden Gloves/Gauntlets item; another 40 from the Golden Cloak, and another 250 with Enchantment Rolls on other gear, though that itself requires quite a bit of actual luck to obtain.

All of these, combined with the max-Luck potion, will cap the Luck stat at 500 and give you the maximum increase in item rarity on both modes. Again, Normal shouldn’t feel too different—even with 500 Luck on your character.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy