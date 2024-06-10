What is Legendary Status in Dark and Darker?

Having the Legendary Status in Dark and Darker makes your life in the dungeons much easier and more thrilling than others.

Dark and Darker has recently gone free-to-play, and you can jump on the adventure with your friends and explore the treacherous dungeons. While the game’s been out for a while, all the new free-to-play players start with the Squire status. On the other hand, players who already purchased the Standard and Founders editions are automatically upgraded to Legendary Status, giving them an edge in their game. So, here is everything you need to know about the Legendary Status in Dark and Darker.

Legendary Status in Dark and Darker, explained

Time to go all-in with the Legendary Status. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Legendary Status in Dark and Darker gives you access to multiple perks to enhance your overall experience. If you don’t have the Legendary Status, you can spend 15 Redstone Shards to purchase it, which is equivalent to $30, according to the in-game store..

These bonuses include:

More Character Slots: By default, you can only have one character slot, which makes you stick to your original class choice. The game features eight different classes with different playstyles. If you want to try out a new class, you must delete your existing character and choose a new class, which is a pain. With Legendary Status, you can have multiple character slots to help you switch between different classes without sacrificing your character’s progress. Access to High-Roller Dungeons: High-roller dungeons become available in addition to traditional dungeons. They have nightmare-level enemies, and no deaths are showcased on your screen, which makes it harder to track your enemies. It also has fewer escape portals, which makes it hard to flee the dungeon. But, with the advanced difficulties, there are increased high-quality gear drop rates, and it is also the only place to get your hands on unique-level loot through bosses. Become a Trader: Trading is rewarding, and this is the only way to unlock it. You can buy or sell valuable goods on the marketplace, giving you access to high-quality gear and portions. Shared Stash: A shared stash allows every character in your game to share items that are obtained during your dungeon visits.

